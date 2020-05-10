The Flexible Chef - Chicken Lettuce Cups

The Flexible Chef shows us how to make delicious chicken lettuce cups

HOUSTON — For more information and more recipes from The Flexible Chef, click here.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless chicken thighs

2 cloves garlic

1/3 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup orange juice

Grated lime zest from two limes

Salt and pepper to taste

One head of butter lettuce

1 cup mango salsa see recipe

1/2 cup cilantro pesto see recipe

Instructions

In a medium bowl, mix garlic, olive oil, maple syrup, mustard, lemon and orange juices, zest, salt and pepper.

Pour marinade over the chicken and let sit one hour, or overnight if desired.

Preheat grill. Remove chicken from marinade.

Grill chicken for a few minutes on each side, until cooked through and center is no longer pink. Set aside and cool.

Meanwhile prepare your salsa and pesto. When the chicken has cooled, slice into desired bite size strips.

To assemble:

Set a large platter up and arrange individual butter lettuce leaves side by side.

Place a few slices of chicken on each lettuce leaf.

Top with a spoonful of salsa and a drizzle of pesto.

Eat immediately.

Recipe Notes