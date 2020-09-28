Asha Jamal Virani, Founder of The Faris Foundation, is bringing brighter days to children with cancer by raising public awareness.

HOUSTON — Every September, the Faris Foundation hosts the "Let There Be GOLD" campaign. The campaign raises awareness and funds through a series of community actions and events, in-store fundraising at AT&T stores in 46 states, and celebrations at children's cancer centers in Houston (Texas Children's Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center).

The public can get involved by donating at participating AT&T stores throughout the month of September, raising awareness online by using the hashtag #LetThereBeGOLD and tagging @TheFarisFoundation, and by making a contribution at lettherebegold.org.

To learn more, use the resources below:

- Phone Number: 281-688-4569