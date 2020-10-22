Eileen J. Morris, Artistic Director of The Ensemble Theatre, is preserving African American artistic expression.

HOUSTON — The organization is known for entertaining and enriching the community with heartwarming performances, but the organization has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season due to COVID-19. During its intermission from live performances, the theatre made a pivot towards online programming to keep people uplifted and connected. The theatre started with weekly inspirational messages from theatre leadership and artists, sharing memorable moments, and mini workshops and children's performances including a puppet show and story time.

Other digital programming and activities that created opportunities for unemployed artists to work included:

- Digital performing arts education sessions for youth ages 6-17 that culminated in a play that addressed racial inequities in our community; and after the play the youth engaged in a conversation about the effects of social justice and COVID-19 on their daily lives.

- Hosted a community panel discussion with a mental health physician, parents, and a doctoral student in community engagement focused on raising awareness of depression among our young people, and unpacked fears of arts organizations temporarily closing.

- Collaborated with the Harris County Public Library Summer Reading Program to host a live stream of the play, The Green Book, a story that addressed racism and anti-semitism.

- Celebrities Ted Lange and Chandra Wilson joined to offer inspirational messages, join discussions, and streamed staged readings.

For more information, click here, or use the resources below:

- Phone: 713-520-0055

The Ensemble Theatre