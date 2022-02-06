The Dos and Don'ts of the Modeling Industry

Model Katie Moore and Tabitha Garcia with Page Parkes Texas discuss what it takes to become a top model

HOUSTON — Social media has seen the rise of "influencers" and "Instagram models", but posing for a photo online and walking the runway are two very different things. Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, spoke with high fashion model, Katie Moore, and Tabitha Garcia vice president of Page Parkes Houston about what it really takes to be successful in the modeling industry.

The Page Parkes Center For Modeling and Acting is the largest modeling and acting training facility in southwest. The company's mission is to ensure a system of ethics, scruples, and morally sound way of conducting business while creating future stars. For more information, visit their website.

Katie Moore has been in numerous magazines and made her runway debut opening for Alexander Wang. She's traveled the world appearing in countless shows and campaigns with Sephora, the cover of Vogue Japan, Maybelline, American Vogue, Bergdorfs, Kate Spade and Saks Fifth Avenue.