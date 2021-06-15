The curtain set to rise on Theatre Under The Stars 2020/2021 season

HOUSTON — To subscribe to the 2021/2022 season of Theatre Under The Stars, visit TUTS.com/Subscribe. There are a variety of options available. Packages of three shows start at just $99.
The curtain will rise again on all of the great stages in Houston. Dan Knechtges, artistic director of Theatre Under The Stars, talked with Deborah Duncan about the brand new season, which begins October 5, 2021.
The brand new season includes the rock concert of a show, Rock of Ages, featuring favorite hits from the 80's; the musical comedy, Sister Act, starring Simone Gundy and Sally Wilfert; Disney's The Little Mermaid, a wonderful show all families can enjoy; the beautiful Rodgers and Hammerstein classic South Pacific; the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away; and the smash-hit Tony and Grammy Award winning musical Jersey Boys, about the life and music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.