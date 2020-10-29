"The Curious Life & Death of…" with Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris

Deborah Duncan chats with Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris, Medical Historian and Host of "The Curious Life & Death of…"

The Smithsonian Channel limited series will use science, tests, and demonstrations to shed new light on famous deaths, ranging from drug lord Pablo Escobar to magician Harry Houdini.

Episodes air Sunday nights at 8pm on the Smithsonian Channel.

The Smithsonian Channel will also be re-airing the whole series this Saturday to celebrate Halloween!