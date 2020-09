Deborah Duncan chats with Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris, Medical Historian and Host of "The Curious Life & Death of…"

The Smithsonian Channel limited series will use science, tests, and demonstrations to shed new light on famous deaths, ranging from drug lord Pablo Escobar to magician Harry Houdini.