The conclusion of Walker Hayes and Craig Cooper's story

How Walker and Craig's friendship changed each other's lives and led Walker to Christ

When Craig Cooper and Walker Hayes met, Walker was an alcoholic atheist reeling from the backlash of a failed music career. Through their unlikely friendship, Craig's life demonstrated the love of Christ in a way that shattered Walker's misconceptions of Christianity, ultimately leading him down the path to a dramatic life-change. The two are now close as brothers, choosing to be next-door neighbors and ripped out the fence between their homes as a testament to the power of the gospel to break down barriers and unite people together in Christ. Glad You're Here helps us discover how building relationships, sacrificing for the good of others, and drawing near in times of need can lead to powerful transformation. Through story and biblical reflections, Glad You're Here helps you see how God works in the everyday lives of those who love him.

Walker Hayes "Be A Craig" Fund is looking for an inspiring individual in need of a new vehicle. Do you know someone in need of an act of kindness? Someone who needs a break? Are they in need of a dependable vehicle? We want to know about them! Tell us their story and how a new car could bless them!

The Be A Craig Fund was established by Walker Hayes as a tribute to a man named Craig who gave the Hayes' family a van when they were struggling. His kindness meant that the family would have a vehicle big enough for all of the Hayes children to have a seatbelt. In keeping with the sentiment of paying it forward, and through gifts to support nonprofits that empower others to make the path easier, Walker wants to encourage individuals to seek out opportunities to help others. Donate here