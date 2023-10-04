The Center for Pursuit promotes the pursuit of choice, growth & independence for people with intellectual & developmental disabilities, autism or similar conditions.

HOUSTON — The Center for Pursuit has been in existence for more than 70 years. Their vision is that all adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, or similar conditions will realize their potential in a world in which they are fully integrated.

The Center provides a range of programs and services for youth and adults, including job skills training, supported employment, health and wellness, community living and day services.

Taylor Cossette has Down Syndrome and works as a hostess at HCA Health Care West. She was placed by The Center's partnership with Sodexo. Sodexo was impressed with her bubbly, outgoing and friendly personality.