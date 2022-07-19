The burden of student loans and how to free yourself from their debt

Dave Ramsey personality and college finance expert Kristina Ellis can help you avoid and eliminate your student loans

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Ramsey Solutions Guide to getting rid of your student loans: ramseysolutions.com/studentloans

STUDNET LOAN RESOURCE NETWORK:

Right now, the total amount of student loan debt in the U.S. is over $1.58 trillion spread out over 45 million borrowers!

If you're reading this, chances are you've got student loan debt hanging over your head. And if it's stressing you out and keeping you up at night, you're not alone. It's a system that's rigged from the start. But you don't have to be a part of it any longer.

That's why we created this guide: to help you get rid of your student loans once and for all. Because you shouldn't have to keep carrying the weight of student loans your entire life. You should be free to live the life you want—without payments holding you back!

Kristina Ellis bio:

After winning $500K in scholarships and graduating from her dream school with a bachelor's and a master's degree, Kristina set out to help students create their own plan to earn a debt-free education. She's the best-selling author of Confessions of a Scholarship Winner and How to Graduate Debt-Free. She is a featured expert in the 2021 documentary Borrowed Future: How Student Loans Are Killing the American Dream. Her work has been featured in numerous media outlets, such as Fox & Friends, The Katie Couric Show, CBN, USA Today, Reuters, Seventeen, and Money. As a Ramsey Personality, Kristina helps thousands of families nationwide navigate the complex waters of college finance and graduate debt-free. Follow Kristina on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or online at kristinaellis.com.

Ramsey Solutions is committed to empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership and personal development using biblically based, commonsense principles and education.