The Bryan Museum is home to one of the biggest collections of Texas history

The mission of The Bryan Museum is to bring Texas history to life for all ages through programs & special exhibits they offer throughout the year.

HOUSTON — The Bryan Museum was founded in 2015 by preservationist, JP Bryan. The building is located in Galveston and it was previously the Galveston Orphans Home that withstood the flood of 1900. Its been restored over the years and now houses a permanent collection of thousands of artifacts, documents and pieces of art. The permanent galleries tell the story of Texas, and the museum also holds a Texas Masters gallery, library and a special exhibit space.

The "Thursday Night Lights" Exhibit just opened at The Bryan Museum and will be on display through July 2nd. It's based on the book Thursday Night Lights; The Story of Black High School Football in Texas written by Michael Hurd.

While there have been previous exhibits focused on the history of Texas high school football, Thursday Night Lights at The Bryan Museum will be the first professional exhibit devoted solely to telling the complete story of the Prairie View Interscholastic League. The exhibit brings the story of segregated high school football in Texas to life for visitors. Players from this league went on to help break the color barrier in professional sports and many have been inducted into the hall of fame.