The book "Selfcare is the New S.E.X.Y." gives you the foundation to handle the hurdles in your day

Executive Wellness Coach, Dr. Shana D. Lewis, shares how to make the four S.E.X.Y. habits of selfcare a reality.

HOUSTON — "As a serial entrepreneur, Dr. Shana D. Lewis knows first hand the struggles that women have to successfully create the proverbial 'work/life balance.' She found herself depleted, stressed, and overwhelmed by life as she tried to keep up with the imaginary moving target. She was running a losing race. It was not until she tapped into her true superpower, which was herself, that she was able to break this vicious cycle. In 'Selfcare is the New S.E.X.Y. the Playbook,' you will hear her first hand account of how wellness became a priority in her life and the shift it created in every aspect of her world. She will share all of the secret plays you need to create the S.E.X.Y. habits that will change your life too and help you create a #saucerlife! This is not just her story, but it is a workbook so that you can write your own selfcare story right along with her. Make today the first day of the rest of your life sis! Get your tea, your fuzzy socks and your pen because it is time to go to work ladies! It's time to get your SEXY back!"

What are the 4 SEXY habits?

• Play #1: Start your Morning off Right

How you start your day will determine your outcomes. A solid morning routine is the key ingredient to a productive and successful day at home, work and in relationships.

• Play #2: Expect what you plan for

Do you have a plan for each day? The fastest way to crash and burn is to NOT have a plan. Creating an intentional daily plan will ensure that you are clear about what should happen. It will focus you, reduce your overwhelm and help you feel more accomplished.

• Play #3: X-ray Your Time Allocation

Too often we give away time as if it is a commodity we can get back. When was the last time you really took a look at how you spend time– where it is wasted specifically? This one thing can make all the difference in never feeling as if you just don't have time anymore for things you truly want to do.

• Play #4: Your Position

What position do you play in your own life sis? If you are not first, then you are out of order. Too often as women we put ourselves far down on the list but not on my watch! Here's to being first!