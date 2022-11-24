The book "I Am Texas" breaks a Guinness World Record

iWRITE & The Bryan Museum published 1,000 kids stories, poems and artwork in a book called, "I Am Texas", that stands 7 feet tall and 11 feet wide.

HOUSTON — Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWRITE, says everything that's happened at iWRITE started with a vision, and the book was no different. It was the next challenge, but it also allowed them to spread their reach and give more kids an opportunity to get published this year. iWRITE typically publishes 100 a year. Publishing 1,000 kids was a huge undertaking.

The book, "I Am Texas," broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Published Book in the World (by kids!). The book stands 7 ft. tall and 11 feet wide and weighs 496 lbs.

Last Saturday over 2,000 people went to the Hilton Americas to get smaller copies of the book autographed by hundreds of the kid authors. The mission of this project and for both, iWRITE and The Bryan Museum, is to give the next generation opportunities to use their voice and tell their story while connect to a love for our great, diverse state of Texas.

They are going on a Texas Wide Book Tour! They will have the book on display from the Bryan Museum, all the way to The Alamo.

You will also get to see it soon at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 9 a.m.

The I Am Texas Writing and Art Contest is now an annual opportunity. To learn more, click here.