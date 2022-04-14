The Best Wines for Spring and Summer

HOUSTON — Master Sommelier, Guy Stout, joined Great Day Houston with his favorite wines for spring and summer.
Guy's Picks for Spring and Summer:
- Stout Family Napa Sauvignon Blanc
- One of the universal white wines with incredible depth of flavor and citrus backtone.
- Pouilly Fuissé Cuvée Marie Antoinette Vincent
- French Chardonnay from southern Burgundy. Not your Oaky style chardonnay.
- Café de Paris Rose Brut
- Light crisp with refreshing red fruits
- Lamberti Prosecco Rose
- Fresh and fruity Rose Prosecco
- Gerard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Rose
- Delicious rich wine with a great expression of the soils
- Maris Rose " Organic ", Pays d'Oc
- Organic, rich and dry
- Miraval, Cotes de Provance Rose
- Dry and rich flavor
- Gerard Bertrand Orange Gold Organic
- The wine gets its orange-gold color from white grapes that have been vinified and fermented in whole bunches.
- Stout Family Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
- Pair with Lamb, ham, or cheese plate
- Alexander Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir
- Light and delicate. Pair with cedar plank roasted Salmon or any savory dishes.