The benefits of tea with Queen Cora Coleman and Robin Boykin

Queen Cora Coleman and Robin Boykin explain the various health benefits associated with drinking tea.

HOUSTON — After suffering from a mystery illness, Robin Boykin turned to a beverage touted for its health benefits for thousands of years… tea. She created UEndure, a tea company so that she could share those same health benefits with others. 

Boykin has teamed up with Queen Cora Colman, a drummer for artists like Prince and Beyonce, to release a special line of tea, RoyalTea. 

The pair joined Great Day Houston to discuss the ingredients that make the tea such a healthy drinking option. 

For more information on Queen Cora or her RoyalTea, visit her website

For more information about Robin Boykin's company, UEndure, click here

