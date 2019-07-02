HOUSTON — On Thursday, February 7, Deborah Duncan sat down with Krystal Studavent and Kayla Griffin from the American Heart Association. Before the American Heart Association existed, people with heart disease were thought to be doomed to complete bed rest or destined to imminent death. The organization has dedicated 90 years to improving heart health and reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke. I addition to providing lifesaving tools and information to individuals and their families with cardiovascular diseases, the American Heart Association funds more pediatric cardiac research that any organization outside the federal government.

The Houston chapter of the AHA will be hosting the 2019 Houston Heart Ball on Saturday, February 19 at the Hilton Americas. For more information, visit houstonheartball.heart.org