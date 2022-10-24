The AK Pain & Spine Center can help you turn off your back pain

HOUSTON — There are 1.5 million new diagnoses of spinal stenosis in our country per year. It's the #1 reason for spine surgery. Traditionally this was treated with a large incision, and removal of bone and muscle. This would result in a 12-16 month recovery.
People dealing with back and leg pain, now have a minimally invasive solution. It's a quick outpatient procedure with a small incision, and healing time of about 1-2 weeks with immediate resolution of that sciatica.
The AK Pain & Spine Center has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.
The first 25 callers who mention Great Day will receive a free screening.
But you have to call to make an appointment today.
You can do that by calling 281-896-0013 or online at akpainandspine.com.
This content sponsored by The AK Pain & Spine Center