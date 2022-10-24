The AK Pain & Spine Center can help you turn off your back pain

Dr. Ankur Khosla, with AK Pain & Spine Center, explains how he uses the latest technology to relieve back pain in an outpatient procedure with a short recovery time.

HOUSTON — There are 1.5 million new diagnoses of spinal stenosis in our country per year. It's the #1 reason for spine surgery. Traditionally this was treated with a large incision, and removal of bone and muscle. This would result in a 12-16 month recovery.

People dealing with back and leg pain, now have a minimally invasive solution. It's a quick outpatient procedure with a small incision, and healing time of about 1-2 weeks with immediate resolution of that sciatica.

