The AARP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "¡Tejidos y Unidos!"

AARP Houston is proudly commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of virtual and in-person events across our area and Texas.

HOUSTON — AARP is a non-profit organization that works to enrich the lives of all members of the 50+ community and their families.

AARP just launched "¡Tejidos y Unidos!," their 2022 bilingual Hispanic Heritage campaign. Through "¡Tejidos y unidos!" the AARP recognizes Latinos and their individual contributions during this month-long celebration and year-round. They want to use this campaign to connect with the community and celebrate Latino accomplishments, contributions and culture.

The AARP has some events lined up for everyone including, cooking, exercise, book readings, paper shredding, and more. For example, they have a Fun-Fit Friday Zumba series. These in-person and virtual classes are for everyone. All are Free.

On October 8th, they will have a tamale-making demonstration with local chef Victoria Elizondo.

Also, in October, they have a cooking series with the Houston Food Bank. Those classes will focus on eating healthy, keeping your proteins lean, cooking on a budget, staying hydrated, meals for older Houstonians and how to know what fats are good fats.

Paper shredding event is back, they will be helping you get rid of documents safely on October 15th.

For more information about events, visit aarp.org/houston.

Interested in volunteering, email Houston@aarp.org.