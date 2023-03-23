The 9th Annual Heights Kids' Day of Music

The Heights Kids' Day of Music showcases musicians, dancers, and artists young and old from a wide genre of arts. Each year, they have musical guests with Houston roots. This year, the four special musical guests performing are AndyRoo, Beetle, Christina Tribute Show to the Queen of Tejano, and Garbage Girlfriend. There will be 14 other performances across three stages, an instrument experience zone where attendees get to meet musicians and listen to different instruments.