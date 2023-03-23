The 9th Annual Heights Kids' Day of Music

The Heights Kids' Day of Music showcases musicians, dancers, and artists young and old from a wide genre of arts. Each year, they have musical guests with Houston roots. This year, the four special musical guests performing are AndyRoo, Beetle, Christina Tribute Show to the Queen of Tejano, and Garbage Girlfriend. There will be 14 other performances across three stages, an instrument experience zone where attendees get to meet musicians and listen to different instruments.
The festival has more than 30 local arts organizations, that are a part of the Creative Zone.
The "Just Add Beats" tent is a group offering audio production for kids to learn beat making, podcasting and sound design. There's also a drumming tent with the group Joy of Djembe Drumming which will have hands on learning and performances.
Heights Kids' Day of Music
• Saturday, March 25
• 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Montie Beach Park, 915 Northwood S
For more information, visit heightskidsdayofmusic.org.
You can also follow them on Instagram @hkdmhtown.