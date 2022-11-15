KHOU 11 is the official TV sponsor for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. What to expect this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Susan Christian with the Mayor's Office of Special Events chats with Deborah Duncan about the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years.

Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and the year before that, COVID rained on parade. But organizers say they expect nothing but success for this year's parade and hope hundreds come out to participate in the festivities.

Who is the Grand Marshal?

H-E-B announced Thursday that Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will be the 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade grand marshal.

What to expect?

Parade organizers said you can expect more than a dozen floats and 20 high-flying balloons, including Tom the turkey and Santa Claus.

There will also be marching bands, performers and a special performance from Houston rapper Bun B.

Where and how to watch

The Parade will happen in downtown Houston and is free. There are a limited number of seats available at the parade's starting route. Those interested in those seats can purchase tickets here for $28.

This year's sponsors include HCA Houston Healthcare, Hyatt Regency, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Highland Village and of course, KHOU 11.

Great Day Houston's Deborah Duncan and KHOU 11 Anchor Ron Treviño will be emceeing the parade. You can watch the parade live on KHOU 11.

You can be more than just a spectator of the parade. Volunteers are needed in the following areas:

Balloon Handlers

Banner Carriers

Parade Marshals

Seating Ushers

ADA Ushers

Back Lot

If interested in volunteering, click here.