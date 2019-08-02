HOUSTON — On Friday, February 8, Deborah Duncan sat down with Crichelle Smith and Michelle Barnett from the 5th Annual Women Veterans Empowerment Expo. Started as a collaboration with other veteran service organizations the event now includes non-veteran organizations that want to serve the veteran community. This year's theme is "Empower Her", and it will feature break out workshops that cover everything from finding meaning in life after service to breaking the glass ceiling. The event takes place March 1st and March 2nd. For tickets or more information, visit www.wvee.org