HOUSTON — The 109 year global organization is gathering in Houston, Texas for the 2023 Phi Beta Sigma National Conclave. Now through Sunday attendees can experience a variety of events! From exploring vendors to a Grand Orchid Gala (hosted by Blair Underwood) there is fun for everyone! To learn more about the 2023 Phi Beta Sigma National Conclave, click here!
The 2023 Phi Beta Sigma National Conclave
Astronaut, Victor Glover, and the International President of Phi Beta Sigma, Chris V. Rey, join us to learn about the 2023 Phi Beta Sigma Conclave.