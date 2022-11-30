The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!

HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance.
The foundation gets about three requests for help every month from families with children recovering from burns and injuries they suffered in fires and accidents. Most will need multiple sets of equipment as their bodies grow and mature.
Calendars are available for online purchase at houstonsbravest.org for $35 plus $6 shipping.
You can also give the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association a like on Facebook @HoustonFirefightersGiveBack.