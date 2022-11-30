The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!

This year's calendar features 10 men and two women, marking the first time there have been male and female firefighters together in the calendar.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance.

The foundation gets about three requests for help every month from families with children recovering from burns and injuries they suffered in fires and accidents. Most will need multiple sets of equipment as their bodies grow and mature.

Calendars are available for online purchase at houstonsbravest.org for $35 plus $6 shipping.