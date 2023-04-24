Texas Vein & Wellness Institute offers minimally invasive options to treat a wide variety of diseases

Dr. Vasu Rao & Dr. Zagum Bhatti, with Texas Vein & Wellness Institute, discuss conditions they treat as part of their women's health program.

HOUSTON — The minimally invasive non-surgical options offered at Texas Vein & Wellness Institute are performed by physicians called Interventional Radiologists. Interventional Radiology is a field that uses medical imaging to treat conditions in nearly every part of the body. Their treatments have less risk, less pain and shorter recovery time compared to traditional surgery. They are also more cost-efficient.

Texas Vein & Wellness Institute treats two conditions as part of their women's health program. One is the treatment of Uterine Fibroids. Uterine fibroids are the most common benign tumor in reproductive-aged women. Fibroids can cause debilitating pain and bleeding symptoms, and what used to required either a Myomectomy or Hysterectomy can now be done with an Interventional Radiology procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). UFE is safe, highly effective and has a significantly shorter recovery time.

They also treat an under diagnosed condition called Pelvic Congestion Syndrome, or Pelvic Venous Disease. This is a condition in which women have longstanding, often debilitating, pelvic pain. Texas Vein & Wellness Institute has an effective minimally invasive treatment for this.

Other treatments Texas Vein & Wellness Institute offers:

Prostate Artery Embolization (For Men)

Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE)

Arthritis

Venous Insufficiency

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Texas Vein & Wellness Institute has a special offer for Great Day Viewers. The first 100 patients to give them a call today will receive a free screening. To make an appointment call 281-888-1464. You can also visit their website at txvwi.com.