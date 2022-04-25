Texas MS 150 2022: Cycle For A Cause & Help Find A Cure For Multiple Sclerosis

Learn more about the new route and how you can support and help find a cure for multiple sclerosis

HOUSTON — This is the 38th year for the Texas MS 150 and they're expecting approximately 7,500 cyclists to participate in the two-day ride from Houston to College Station.

This is one of 60 Bike MS rides across the country, and it's one of the largest.

Cyclists will ride up to 180 miles over two days, departing from Houston and Austin on April 30 and crossing the all-new finish line at Kyle Field in College Station on May 1. In addition to a new finish line, cyclists will also have the option of starting in Austin near the State Capitol. With multiple route options both days, the total mileage for cyclists can vary from 153-180 miles.

What is MS?

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Nearly 1 million people live with MS in the U.S.

The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS.

The National MS Society funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, facilitates professional education, collaborates with MS organizations around the world, and provides services designed to help people with MS and their families move their lives forward.

If you want to see what the ride is all about, volunteering is a great option.

To learn more about MS 150, visit BikeMSTexas150.org