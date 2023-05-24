Texas Mattress Makers is closed on Memorial Day to honor our fallen heroes

Texas Mattress Makers owner Youval Meicler isn't losing any sleep about closing his stores on Memorial Day. Instead, get great deals all throughout May.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers is closed on Memorial Day, but you don't have to wait to get a great deal.

Right now, save up to 35% plus free accessories with mattress purchases of $499 or more.

You can buy your mattress in one of their showrooms or online.

Visit texasmattressmakers.com for all six locations, including their newest location in Rosenberg, or call them at 713-341-6252. Be sure to click on the chatbox on their website to chat with a mattress expert.