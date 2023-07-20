Texas Mattress Makers has "cool" technology to keep you comfortable while you sleep

It's hot outside, and you don't need to be sleeping with the enemy. Check out Texas Mattress Maker's "cooling tech," which keeps you comfortable while you sleep.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Viewers. Now through the end of July, get a free "cooling technology" upgrade on all mattress purchases of $639 or more. You can buy your mattress in one of their showrooms or online.

You can also visit one of their six showrooms throughout the Greater Houston area, where you can save $100 on select mattresses when you purchase in-store.