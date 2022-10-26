Texas Country Legend Pat Green on his latest album, "Miles and Miles of You"

HOUSTON — Grammy nominated country music artist, Pat Green, got his start playing small gigs around his college town of Lubbock, Texas. After asking his parents for a loan, he put together his first album "Dancehall Dreamer", with the help of Lloyd Maines. Green quickly snagged the attention of Willie Nelson, and was invited to perform at Nelson's annual July 4th Picnic. That morphed into sold out concerts across Texas, and a career that saw him dubbed one of the "Founding Fathers" of modern Texas country music.
Earlier this year, Green released his first studio album since 2015, "Miles and Miles of You". He joined Great day Houston to discuss the inspiration behind his new music.
Pat Green will be performing in Seabrook, TX this Friday, October 28.
He'll be in concert at Barge 295, and tickets are still available.
For more information on Pat Green, visit patgreen.com.