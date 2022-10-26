Texas Country Legend Pat Green on his latest album, "Miles and Miles of You"

HOUSTON — Grammy nominated country music artist, Pat Green, got his start playing small gigs around his college town of Lubbock, Texas. After asking his parents for a loan, he put together his first album "Dancehall Dreamer", with the help of Lloyd Maines. Green quickly snagged the attention of Willie Nelson, and was invited to perform at Nelson's annual July 4th Picnic. That morphed into sold out concerts across Texas, and a career that saw him dubbed one of the "Founding Fathers" of modern Texas country music.