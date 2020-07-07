Terminate your timeshare contract for good

Andrew Jensen explains how Timeshare Termination Team can help owners get out of a costly timeshare contract

HOUSTON — A mortgage can not only be taken out on your home, but also on a timeshare. Those mortgage payments, on top of other costly fees, can end up costing timeshare owners thousands of dollars every year.

Many people think there's no way out, but Timeshare Termination Team is helping people all over the country break free from these seemingly impossible contracts.

Timeshare Termination Team has a limited time special offer. Get a free consultation, a mortgage payment credit, or 15% off when you terminate your timeshare.

Call 281-768-6289 now or visit them online at Terminate281.com