Teen Summit empowers students to become tomorrow's leaders

P.A.M. Media Outreach, Inc. is a non-profit organization that goes into Inner-City middle schools and high schools to teach leadership skills for nine weeks

HOUSTON — In a nine weeks program, students come up with questions or concerns they want to address with different community leaders, such as law enforcement, mental health license professionals, business leaders and spirituality, amongst other leaders and/or categories.

At the end of the nine-week program, they host a teen summit at their school, which is free to the community.

Teen Summit in Houston:

Jack Yates High School this Saturday, April 9th

La Marque High School on Saturday, April 23rd

The youth that attend will receive four community hours from P.A.M. Media Outreach to take back to their school.