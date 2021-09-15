"Ted Lasso" Star & Emmy Nominee - Jeremy Swift

HOUSTON — Actor Jeremy Swift stars as "Leslie Higgins" in the Apple TV series, "Ted Lasso". His work in the show has led to a nomination for a Primetime Emmy for Comedy Actor in a Supporting Role.
He caught up with Great Day Houston ahead of the Emmy Awards, to discuss the latest season of "Ted Lasso" and why the creative arts are so important, especially today.
Season Two of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday at 7 pm on KHOU 11. For more information, click here.