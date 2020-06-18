Tech gifts for your dad and grad

Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly shared these ideas to help grads at "adulting" and help dads have more fun

HOUSTON — Celebrate your dad and grad with one of these great gifts tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly showed us.

One of the hottest gadgets is the Monos CleanPod handheld UVC sterilizer ($90). It fits in your backpack and kills germs wherever you go, without using any chemicals.

Since the world has shifted to more video calls, one hot item is Portal Family from Facebook (starts at $99). Portal helps you feel like you're in the same room as your friends or loved ones, even if you're miles apart. New features make calls even more fun with the augmented reality feature Story Time and Facebook Watch.

Another thing both grads and dads will love is the Nintendo Switch Lite ($200). It's been hard to find the Nintendo Switch, but this less expensive version has popped up at a variety of retailers in the past few weeks. Be sure to check out the wildly popular island life simulator, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The big splurge for the person who has everything... the DJI Mavic Air 2 drone ($800). It has a ton of cutting-edge features, including more than 30 minutes of flight time, a 6-mile range and a number of safety upgrades. The camera can capture 48-megapixel photos and 4K video at 60 frames per second. Try the previous Mavic Model or the Mavic Mini if you're looking for something a bit cheaper.

In the era of toilet paper shortages, a bidet is a sound investment and a thoughtful gift. Check out the OmigoSL Bidet ($404) It's a healthier and sustainable option to paper goods. It features rear and front wash nozzles, a seat heater, multiple temperature and position settings and a blue nightlight. The other wonderful thing about the Omigo is it is easy to install.