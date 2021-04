Teachers' and their classrooms need our help, here's how we can make #TeachersCan hit their goal.

HOUSTON — #TeachersCan partners, including the Houston Endowment, have contributed $500,000 in matching funds.

Starting now, individual donations across the state will be matched dollar-for-dollar to double the impact of individual donations.

The funds raised during the campaign will be used by DonorsChoose to fund teachers' classroom project requests.