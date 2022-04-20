x
Great Day Houston

Teacher Appreciation Gift Ideas + Afternoon School Snack Recipes

Local DIYer, Ashton Sedita shares some budget-friendly gift ideas for teacher appreciation



Succulent Planter DIY:

  • Empty milk carton
  • 6 wooden rulers
  • Spray Paint- optional
  • Hot glue gun
  • Succulents 
  • green faux Spanish moss
  • square Styrofoam 

DIRECTIONS: 

  1. Cut your milk carton down to size of your green Styrofoam.
  2. Cut your rulers own into to small pieces to fit around your milk carton. 
  3. OPTIONAL: Spray paint your milk carton. There are holes in the rules so this will help cover up words on the carton.
  4. Add Styrofoam into the milk carton.
  5. Begin hot glueing the rulers to the painted milk carton. Place 4 on each side.
  6. Place your succulents into the Styrofoam.
  7.  Add moss around the edges to fill holes.

Afterschool Snack Ideas:

Apple Donuts

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 green apples
  • peanut butter or your choice of seed/nut butter
  • toppings of choice (sprinkles, chocolate chips, nuts, etc.)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Slice apples
  2. Cut small circles out in the middle of each apple slice
  3. Soak the apple rings into the 2c. water + juice of 1 lemon juice mixture for 5-10 minutes. Pat Dry Completely. (if eating right away skip this)
  4. Cover peanut butter on each apple slice
  5. Add toppings of choice

Protein Bites

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1-1/2 cup uncooked (We used rolled oats)
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter 
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add all ingredients to large bowl except the chocolate chips
  2. Mix with a large spoon & fold in chocolate chips
  3. Roll them into balls
  4. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before rolling into balls

Mini Pinwheels

INGREDIENTS:

  • tortillas
  • ham
  • cheese
  • spinach
  • may or mustard or hummus
  • sweet tomatoes

DIRECTIONS: 

  1. Add your topping of choice: Mayo/Mustard/Hummus
  2. Add your meat topping: I choose ham
  3. Add cheese
  4. Add spinach
  5. Tightly roll tortilla up. 
  6. Slice the tortillas up into 1" slices.
  7. Add a tooth pick with a cherry tomatoes to hold the pinwheel in place

For more budget-friendly hacks and tips follow Ashton on Instagram @AshtonSedita and visit, ashtonsedita.com