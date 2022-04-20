Teacher Appreciation Gift Ideas + Afternoon School Snack Recipes

HOUSTON —
Succulent Planter DIY:
- Empty milk carton
- 6 wooden rulers
- Spray Paint- optional
- Hot glue gun
- Succulents
- green faux Spanish moss
- square Styrofoam
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut your milk carton down to size of your green Styrofoam.
- Cut your rulers own into to small pieces to fit around your milk carton.
- OPTIONAL: Spray paint your milk carton. There are holes in the rules so this will help cover up words on the carton.
- Add Styrofoam into the milk carton.
- Begin hot glueing the rulers to the painted milk carton. Place 4 on each side.
- Place your succulents into the Styrofoam.
- Add moss around the edges to fill holes.
Afterschool Snack Ideas:
Apple Donuts
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 green apples
- peanut butter or your choice of seed/nut butter
- toppings of choice (sprinkles, chocolate chips, nuts, etc.)
DIRECTIONS:
- Slice apples
- Cut small circles out in the middle of each apple slice
- Soak the apple rings into the 2c. water + juice of 1 lemon juice mixture for 5-10 minutes. Pat Dry Completely. (if eating right away skip this)
- Cover peanut butter on each apple slice
- Add toppings of choice
Protein Bites
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-1/2 cup uncooked (We used rolled oats)
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
DIRECTIONS:
- Add all ingredients to large bowl except the chocolate chips
- Mix with a large spoon & fold in chocolate chips
- Roll them into balls
- Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before rolling into balls
Mini Pinwheels
INGREDIENTS:
- tortillas
- ham
- cheese
- spinach
- may or mustard or hummus
- sweet tomatoes
DIRECTIONS:
- Add your topping of choice: Mayo/Mustard/Hummus
- Add your meat topping: I choose ham
- Add cheese
- Add spinach
- Tightly roll tortilla up.
- Slice the tortillas up into 1" slices.
- Add a tooth pick with a cherry tomatoes to hold the pinwheel in place
For more budget-friendly hacks and tips follow Ashton on Instagram @AshtonSedita and visit, ashtonsedita.com