Sandra Wicoff CEO of Target Hunger, is helping families that need food assistance in the northeast region.

HOUSTON — The organization hosts 3-4 drive-thru disaster food distributions a week, serving approximately 250 households per distribution. They deliver food to homebound seniors and disabled individuals.

Target Hunger provides Navigation Services via phone to connect clients to a wide range of programs, such as utility or rental assistance, financial counseling, low-cost medical care, and more.