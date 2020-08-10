x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Take advantage of your dental benefits

Amy Vanderoef from MINT Dentistry explains why you don't want to leave money on the table for your health coverage.

HOUSTON — Call MINT Dentistry today at 833-879-6468 to book your appointment or visit them online at MINTDentistry.com.  

MINT Dentistry has a special offer for October 2020: get free triple whitening this month with PPO dental insurance. That means you get three free tubes of extra-strength whitening gel at your October appointment.

For those without insurance, check out the MINT Dentistry discount plan here

Follow MINT Dentistry on Facebook at @MINTDentistry and on Instagram at @MINTDentistry  

This content sponsored by MINT Dentistry.