Take a look at DSW's new shoe buying experience

HOUSTON — "Warehouse Reimagined" is the new DSW retail store format. It's the first launch of this for the company's 700+ stores across North America.
You're invited to the grand reopening!
- Hedwig Village location (at 9419 Katy Freeway, between Bunker Hill and Echo Lane)
- Saturday, May 7th
- Starting at 10 A.M.
- There will be giveaways and raffles, many food vendors, music from DJ Savage and more!
Soles4Souls will honor HISD teachers with a VIP event the night before the main event.
This content sponsored by DSW