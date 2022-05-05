x
Take a look at DSW's new shoe buying experience

DSW is celebrating the Houston community and spotlighting their important work with their global philanthropy partner, Soles4Souls

HOUSTON — "Warehouse Reimagined" is the new DSW retail store format. It's the first launch of this for the company's 700+ stores across North America. 

You're invited to the grand reopening!

  • Hedwig Village location (at 9419 Katy Freeway, between Bunker Hill and Echo Lane)
  • Saturday, May 7th 
  • Starting at 10 A.M. 
  • There will be giveaways and raffles, many food vendors, music from DJ Savage and more!

Soles4Souls will honor HISD teachers with a VIP event the night before the main event.

This content sponsored by DSW