Get a straight-razor shave, beard trim and hair cut with a glass of beer and good company

HOUSTON — Supreme Shave Barber & Beard Emporium has two locations: Katy (511 South Mason Rd, Suite 113) & Sugar Land: (16742 Southwest Freeway, Suite 6)

Al Gonzales has over 30 years experience in men's grooming, shaving, hair cutting, styling and shaving skin care. He holds a Class A Barber License and is a certified Master Barber.

Gonzales' distinguished career began in 1980 at Town & Country Memorial in Houston, Texas (now known as City Center). In 1987 his quest for the ultimate shave led him to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex the grooming capital of Texas. For 20-years he honed, polished and perfected his skills to create truly, the ultimate shave.

Always looking to the future, Gonzales left Main Street Barber Shop in historic Grapevine Texas for the boom of Houston's fastest growing communities Missouri City and Sugar Land. Gonzales moved his wife Dora and sons Aidan and Gianmarco to this thriving area to open his own business and share the ultimate shave experience with you.