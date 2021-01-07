Summer's best tech

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly shows off the hottest gadgets to make the most of your summer

HOUSTON — Check out Techish.com for more on Jennifer Jolly and all of the latest in technology.

Traeger's Ironwood 885 Grill uses wood pellets to smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, all with one smart device. The "WiFIRE" connection and built-in sensor lets you control the cooking right from an app on a smartphone. Click here for more on the Traeger Ironwood 885 Grill.

Vizio just launched it's newest line of Smart TV's and soundbars. Click here for more on the latest Vizio products.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives families an easy and inexpensive way to game together. It includes access to more than 100 high-quality games. It's $1 for the first month and just under $15 a month after that. For more on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, click here.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the latest in 2-in-1 convertible "do everything" device. It offers three main modes: laptop, tablet and tent mode. It's super thin, but still has an ultra-rugged magnesium aluminum body. For more on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, click here.

Skeeter Hawk's line of Mosquito Defense systems offer a variety of ways to keep the mosquitoes away, from wearables, zappers, and bait stations. It uses LED UV light to attract moquitoes and other flying insects. For more on the Skeeter Hawk Mosquito Defense System, click here.

Stay cool with the sleek and bladeless neck fan called W-FAN. It's lightweight, quiet, and ergo-designed to wear during hot and humid days. For more on the W-FAN, click here.