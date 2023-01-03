Student Mia Huckman is the Grand Champion from Rodeo's school art contest

A painting by LCISD senior, Mia Huckman, was awarded grand champion for her Western artwork.

Example video title will go here for this video

High School Senior, Mia Huckman, is no stranger to the Houston Rodeo School Art Program. Huckman has placed in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's school art competition every year she's been in high school.

Last year, Mia Huckman took home second place, but her painting set the rodeo's record for the highest price paid at auction for student artwork. Her piece entitled "Partners in Time" sold for a record $265,000.

This year, Huckman was named the first place "Grand Champion" for her painting "Our Last Roundup." The senior stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss her art process and the upcoming art auction.

To see more of Mia's artwork, you can visit her instagram: @new_mmiah