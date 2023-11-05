HOUSTON — "Stone Cold Takes On America" airs Sundays on A&E.
"On A&E's new series, Stone Cold Takes America, one of the most renowned WWE Superstars of all-time, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin®. takes viewers on an epic adventure as he redefines what life after years in the ring looks like and experiences everything he missed out on while focused on his career.
For over two decades, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In each one-hour episode of "Stone Cold Takes on America," Austin will hit the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin's old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only "Stone Cold" Steve Austin can.
In the ring, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was the blue-collar warrior for the common man. Clad in jeans and black leather often soaked in beer foam, Austin was defiant, brash and dared anyone to try and tell him what to do. When the signature sound of shattering glass erupted throughout the arena, everyone there knew that it was time to raise hell.
Austin broke into the wrestling business in Texas in 1990, as part of the USWA before moving on to WCW, where he won the WCW Television Championship under the name "Stunning" Steve Austin. An elbow injury led to his firing from WCW, but Austin found a lifeboat in ECW, and with the freedom afforded him by Paul Heyman, began crafting a voice that would lead to superstardom in WWE. Austin joined WWE in January 1996 as Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Champion." Debuting as "The Ringmaster," he defeated Savio Vega in a forgettable WrestleMania contest. Soon after, "Stone Cold" was born. In the end, his in-ring accomplishments were many: six WWE Championships, two Intercontinental Championships, a record three Royal Rumble victories and Triple Crown Champion credentials. His 2009 induction to the WWE Hall of Fame was a 'no-brainer.'"