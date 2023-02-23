Stay up at night reading the horror novel "The Cabin at the End of the World"

HOUSTON — Author, Paul Tremblay, studied mathematics in college and graduate school. He's been a high school math teacher and JV basketball coach for over 25 years. Tremblay calls himself a "late bloomer" author.
He started by writing short stories and eventually began writing novels.
"The Cabin at the End of the World" was published in 2018.
The story follows seven-year-old Wen and her parents, Eric and Andrew, who are vacationing at a remote cabin on a quiet New Hampshire lake. One afternoon, a group of strangers show up and tell the family a decision must be made to prevent the world from ending. Wen, Eric and Andrew must kill one of their own as a sacrifice. Thus begins an unbearably tense, gripping tale of paranoia, sacrifice, apocalypse, and survival that escalates to a shattering conclusion, one in which the fate of a loving family and quite possibly all of humanity are entwined.
Tremblay's novel is so good, M. Night Shyamalan made it into the movie "Knock at the Cabin." It was released early February 2023.
