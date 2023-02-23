Stay up at night reading the horror novel "The Cabin at the End of the World"

The story follows seven-year-old Wen and her parents, Eric and Andrew, who are vacationing at a remote cabin on a quiet New Hampshire lake. One afternoon, a group of strangers show up and tell the family a decision must be made to prevent the world from ending. Wen, Eric and Andrew must kill one of their own as a sacrifice. Thus begins an unbearably tense, gripping tale of paranoia, sacrifice, apocalypse, and survival that escalates to a shattering conclusion, one in which the fate of a loving family and quite possibly all of humanity are entwined.