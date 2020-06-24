Stay connected with AARP

AARP offers ways older adults can stay in touch with others during this isolated time

HOUSTON — Millions of older adults across America are dealing with feelings of loneliness and isolation, especially during this pandemic, since we've been staying away from families and loved ones.

This social isolation can take a serious mental and physical toll on people, especially older adults. Charlene Hunter James, AARP's Texas State President, talked with Deborah Duncan about how the organization is helping folks stay connected and in touch.

AARP's Community Connections tool organizes volunteers to assist older neighbors pick up prescriptions or groceries. You can also request a friendly call from a volunteer through the website or by calling 1-888-281-0145.

AARP also has many fitness classes, links to books and movies, and other ideas to stay active. Click here for more.

If you'd like to volunteer for AARP, click here.

For more information on the local Houston chapter of AARP, log on to AARP.org/Houston.