Start your next great career with help from the best resources in the community

Houston Back On Track connects quality job seekers to employers and assists them along the way.

HOUSTON — Viewers seeking employment and currently unemployed as the result of the pandemic, or those seeking a career change to start their new career journey, can receive help from Houston Back on Track, a job recovery initiative created by the Greater Houston Partnership.

Don't let your past limit you! In addition to trainings like Certified Nursing Assistant, EKG technician, Pre-apprenticeship Electrician, customer service, and others, we have partnerships with employers like Memorial Hermann, TRIO Electric, Boston Scientific, and others that allow us to pipeline graduates into strong wage jobs with benefits and career growth opportunities. We have many people waiting and ready to help you on your career journey, whatever stage you might be at.

For more information, visit:

This content sponsored by Houston Back on Track & Greater Houston Partnership

Paid Advertisement

