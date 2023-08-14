Standout Katy restaurant Pearl & Vine offers americana food with a southern flare

HOUSTON — Pearl & Vine is located at 26151 Nelson Way, Katy, TX 77494.
"We are committed to exceptional quality and integrity. We put our guests at the forefront of all we do. We create an environment that is positive for our guests & our employees.
Our food is focused on freshness, quality, and diversity. We create an atmosphere that is energetic. We continuously improve ourselves while striving for the next level of excellence. We proactively take action to be leaders in our industry & community. we love what we do!"
Pearl & Vine is participating in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks offering 3-course dinner menu options, including salads, soup, crab cake, salmon, short rib, pork chop, Apple Pie Bread Pudding, Chocolate Torte or Churro Cheesecake.
Pearl & Vine has the perfect atmosphere for any occasion, from date night to private event to weekend brunch or after-work drinks. Come dressed to impress and indulge on their wood-fired steak & seafood, oyster bar, hand-crafted pizzas, desserts, extensive wine menu, craft cocktails and more.