Standout Katy restaurant Pearl & Vine offers americana food with a southern flare

Pearl & Vine is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023, offering a three-course menu for a great price

HOUSTON — Pearl & Vine is located at 26151 Nelson Way, Katy, TX 77494.

"We are committed to exceptional quality and integrity. We put our guests at the forefront of all we do. We create an environment that is positive for our guests & our employees.

Our food is focused on freshness, quality, and diversity. We create an atmosphere that is energetic. We continuously improve ourselves while striving for the next level of excellence. We proactively take action to be leaders in our industry & community. we love what we do!"

Pearl & Vine is participating in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks offering 3-course dinner menu options, including salads, soup, crab cake, salmon, short rib, pork chop, Apple Pie Bread Pudding, Chocolate Torte or Churro Cheesecake.

For more information on Houston Restaurant Weeks and how they and participating restaurants support Houston Food Bank, visit houstonrestaurantweeks.com