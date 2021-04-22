x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Spring into action

Jenny Block shares ways to spring into action, take on new challenges and bring more joy into life

HOUSTON — Jenny Block's book, "Be That Unicorn: Find Your Magic, Live Your Truth, and Share Your Shine", is available wherever books are sold.  To order your copy, click here

For more information on Jenny Block, log on to thejennyblock.com

"Be That Unicorn" shares tips on how to stop holding yourself back, how to find your magic, live your truth and share your shine.  It's important to be your authentic self.  Block says is not about being perfect, it's about being true to yourself and not letting life hold you down.