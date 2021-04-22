Spring into action

HOUSTON — Jenny Block's book, "Be That Unicorn: Find Your Magic, Live Your Truth, and Share Your Shine", is available wherever books are sold. To order your copy, click here .

"Be That Unicorn" shares tips on how to stop holding yourself back, how to find your magic, live your truth and share your shine. It's important to be your authentic self. Block says is not about being perfect, it's about being true to yourself and not letting life hold you down.