Zerorez of Houston shares how they can help get your carpet clean and fresh without harsh chemicals.

HOUSTON — Zerorez of Houston shares how they can help get your carpet clean and fresh without harsh chemicals.

Zerorez of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston Viewers:

Zerorez will clean 3 rooms of carpet for only $119 - plus save 20 % off all additional services.

*This offer is only good for today.

Book your carpet cleaning by calling 281-305-4804 or visit houstonzerorez.com.