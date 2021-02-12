Spread holiday cheer with the Salvation Army of Greater Houston

HOUSTON — The Salvation Army of Greater Houston is preparing for another challenging season of need. As thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, the organization is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.
Major Zach Bell with the Salvation Army of Greater Houston joined Great Day Houston to discuss how Houstonians can help spread holiday cheer this year.
For more information on the Salvation Army of Greater Houston, visit salvationarmyhouston.org or call 713-752-0677.
Red Kettle Donations: virtualkettle.org
Angel Tree adoptions: virtualangel.org
Volunteer: registertoring.org
This content sponsored by: The Salvation Army of Greater Houston