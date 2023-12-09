Great Day Houston
Sponsored: Zerorez of Houston can leave your carpets with a longer-lasting clean
Kyle Peterson, General Manager of Zerorez of Houston, shows how Zerorez can clean your floors without toxic chemicals or detergents, leaving carpets residue free.
HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a Tuesday Deal of the Day for Great Day Houston viewers.
Schedule today and get a carpet cleaning for $45 per room, and a tile cleaning for $90 per room. Minimums do apply.
Call to book your carpet cleaning at 281-710-9700 or visit Houstonzerorez.com.
This content sponsored by Zerorez of Houston