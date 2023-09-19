Sponsored: Top reasons both parents and kids love MINT Dentistry!

HOUSTON — MINT Dentistry has a "September To Remember" special offer for great day viewers.
Right now, get $1,500 off braces, or Invisalign clear aligners, plus patients over 14 will get free triple-teeth whitening, including custom trays.
You can also get all four wisdom teeth removed for $1750.
Call MINT Dentistry today to book your appointment. The number is 833-879-MINT (6468) or log on to MINTdentistry.com; they make it easy with several convenient locations throughout the city.
Mint has same-day appointments available and is accepting new patients.
This content sponsored by: MINT Dentistry